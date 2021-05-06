Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,418,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

