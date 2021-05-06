Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 92.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,076 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $228,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

