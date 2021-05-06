Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,057 shares of company stock valued at $21,269,002. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

