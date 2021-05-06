Strs Ohio Acquires 284 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

