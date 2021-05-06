Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,603 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

KR opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.