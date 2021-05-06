Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $91.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.