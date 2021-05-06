Strs Ohio Buys 6,510 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

