New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,400 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after acquiring an additional 966,918 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

