Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.