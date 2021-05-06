Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.
APLE stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.