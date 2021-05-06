Strs Ohio Invests $1.78 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Banc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASB stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,152,476. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

