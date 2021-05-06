Strs Ohio Has $1.80 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,233.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,642 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

POWI opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

