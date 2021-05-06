Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company came out with robust sales numbers first-quarter 2021, which was followed by a raised 2021 view. Management noted that the company continued its revival trend, which was witnessed in the second half of 2020. A robust first-quarter performance despite major travel retail hurdles raises optimism about the ongoing year. Management expects 2021 net sales to be nearly $700 million, while net income per share is expected to be $1.65. Certainly, Inter Parfums has been benefiting from its focus on innovation and product launches. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, management expects to see slight rise in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $422,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.