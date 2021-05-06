Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.