Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Safehold has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

