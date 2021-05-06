Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

