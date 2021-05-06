Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TCF opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.