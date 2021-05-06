Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 94,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.