Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.