Lee M. Tillman Sells 67,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00.

Lee M. Tillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

