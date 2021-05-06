Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $1,182,555.76 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.