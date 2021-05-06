Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $165.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.