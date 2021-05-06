Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

