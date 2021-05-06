Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

