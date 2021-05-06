$0.73 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

