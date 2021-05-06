Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.