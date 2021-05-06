Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $345.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

