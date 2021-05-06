Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $54,927,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $7,754,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

NYSE TNL opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

