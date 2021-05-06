New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Glaukos worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $51,059,000.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $3,637,975. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

