New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $430,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

DRH opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

