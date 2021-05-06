Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $473.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

