Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

