GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 709,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

