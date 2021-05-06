GWM Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

