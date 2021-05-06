GWM Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.