GWM Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $146.26. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

