S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $392.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.24. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $288.92 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

