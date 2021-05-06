Raymond James Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

