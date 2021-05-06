Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $65.95 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

