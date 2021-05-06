Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

