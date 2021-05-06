Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $133.79 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

