Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

