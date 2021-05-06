78,663 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 221,118 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

