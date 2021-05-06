F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $203.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

