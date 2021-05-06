ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ContraFect by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

