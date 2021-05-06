89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 89bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

