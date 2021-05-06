Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $599,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,063. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

