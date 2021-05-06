FirstService’s (FSV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FSV opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FirstService by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

