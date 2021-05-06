Morgan Stanley Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $45.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

