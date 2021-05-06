Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

