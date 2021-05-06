JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

UNG stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.