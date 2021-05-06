Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,992 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Gaia worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

